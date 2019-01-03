Diddy Reportedly Feels “Betrayed” By Cassie’s New Relationship?

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Rumor is Diddy feels betrayed by Cassie after she allegedly cheated on him with her current boy toy Alex Fine. Fine is a personal trainer who was reportedly hired by the music mogul to work with Cassie, but what was supposed to be just a business relationship somehow turned romantic.

“Diddy’s trainer, Jamal Liggin, got so busy he hired several trainers as backup, including Alex Fine. Diddy tagged Alex to train Cassie over the last year. As we reported, Diddy and Cassie broke up several months ago after a decade-long relationship, but our sources claim Cassie and Alex hooked up before the split. We’re told what especially galls Diddy … he paid Alex to train his then-girlfriend and feels betrayed,” TMZ states.

However, sources reportedly connected to the “Me & U” singer and Fine are insisting their love affair did not start until after Cassie broke things off with Diddy. See a photo of the new couple and let us know how you think their romance started.

Sources Say Cassie Cheated on Diddy With Trainer He Hired For Her, Cassie Denies Claims https://t.co/Qw6GktHLc5 pic.twitter.com/YB3vOVFrbj — BallerAlert (@balleralert) January 3, 2019

