Onika Back? Here’s What The Barbz Think Nicki Minaj’s ‘MEGATRON’ Tweet Means

So far, we’ve been gearing up for a Hot Girl and City Girl summer, but it looks like the Barbz have risen to reclaim their place on the Summer stan throne. It’s been nearly three months since Nicki Minaj posted anything on her Twitter, so you can imagine the hypeness her fans felt when she cryptically tweeted, “MEGATRON” on Wednesday.

Nicki knowing she broke the internet with #MEGATRON pic.twitter.com/4I1n0g97nb — Heavy Bussy Lover (@HeavyBussyLover) June 12, 2019

The last time we heard Onika refer to herself as “Megatron” was back in 2018 on Future’s song “Transformer” when she rapped: “Some call me Nicki but some call me Megatron/ I’m stoppin’ bags and I don’t need a red octagon.”

She even changed her Twitter name and background photo to a “Megatron” image.

The fact that she tweeted this now could mean several things — new music, new album, new Nicki! But of course the Barbz came up with several conspiracies, forcing everyone else to thirst over the actual deets behind the tweets.

someone said #Megatron:

Mega = Megan

TR: Trina

On: Onika

Imagine how fire that would be 👀 — Nicholas Liddle (@NLiddle16) June 12, 2019

What y’all think it means?

Barbs rn after tweeting an entire thread of what they think Megatron means pic.twitter.com/jLuui19jEm — Alex (@Clvb96) June 12, 2019

That means #MEGATRON is album name and not a single 🙆 — PHOENIX 🌌✨💘 (@Funkis11) June 12, 2019

Dear @theestallion , inquiring minds want to know if you have any idea what #MEGATRON means? No need to elaborate, just confirm. — cocopuffs4u (@cocopuffs4u) June 12, 2019

The conspiracies started to get so deep that they actually could possibly be true. Nicki stan @Imahoku wrote:

“You used this word megatron in “TRANSFORMER” SONG …. So I think “when you said that line some call me megatron” it means you will dress like megatron robot in the music video of “transformer” … or a new music .. anyway thnx for update”

Besides trying to figure out what it all really means, fans were just hype that their Queen is back, no matter which way she decides to show up.

