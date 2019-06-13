So far, we’ve been gearing up for a Hot Girl and City Girl summer, but it looks like the Barbz have risen to reclaim their place on the Summer stan throne. It’s been nearly three months since Nicki Minaj posted anything on her Twitter, so you can imagine the hypeness her fans felt when she cryptically tweeted, “MEGATRON” on Wednesday.
The last time we heard Onika refer to herself as “Megatron” was back in 2018 on Future’s song “Transformer” when she rapped: “Some call me Nicki but some call me Megatron/ I’m stoppin’ bags and I don’t need a red octagon.”
She even changed her Twitter name and background photo to a “Megatron” image.
The fact that she tweeted this now could mean several things — new music, new album, new Nicki! But of course the Barbz came up with several conspiracies, forcing everyone else to thirst over the actual deets behind the tweets.
What y’all think it means?
The conspiracies started to get so deep that they actually could possibly be true. Nicki stan @Imahoku wrote:
“You used this word megatron in “TRANSFORMER” SONG …. So I think “when you said that line some call me megatron” it means you will dress like megatron robot in the music video of “transformer” … or a new music .. anyway thnx for update”
Besides trying to figure out what it all really means, fans were just hype that their Queen is back, no matter which way she decides to show up.
Onika Back? Here’s What The Barbz Think Nicki Minaj’s ‘MEGATRON’ Tweet Means was originally published on globalgrind.com