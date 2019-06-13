CLOSE
Kyrie Irving To Sign With Roc Nation Sports

Uncle Drew is doing some reshuffling.

2019 NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics Vs Milwaukee Bucks At Fiserv Forum

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Jay-Z stays winning. According to reports, NBA superstar Kyrie Irving is expected to sign to Roc Nation Sports before the start of free agency.

The All-Star point guard and current Boston Celtics star has reportedly cut ties with his agent, per ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

When he inks his contract with Roc Nation Sports, Irving will join a roster that includes Kevin Durant, Caris LeVert, Rudy Gay and Jeremy Lin, among others, when it comes to NBA players.

Currently, the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers are wheeling and dealing with the New Orleans Pelicans in the hopes of landing the service of forward Anthony Davis.

What, you thought the NBA Finals or Kevin Durant’s unfortunate injury would be the biggest news in pro basketball today?

Kyrie Irving To Sign With Roc Nation Sports was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kyrie Irving , roc nation

