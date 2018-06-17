Kyrie Irving Apologizes To His Ex Kehlani On Instagram

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty
Almost two years after a very messy and public break-up that led
Kehlani to attempt suicide after being cyberbullied, he ex Kyrie Irving took to Instagram to make amends with the singer.
On Friday (June 15), the NBA player apologized and said that contrary to popular belief, she never cheated on him.
“I’m sorry, I know this is long [overdue],” he wrote.
“I have to speak on this simply because I owe it to you and you deserve the world to see you for you and how beautiful you are inside and out, and not for the attachment to an emotional moment in time where we both had to grow up and learn about our hearts and our souls in a world that judges and adds on fictitious pressure.”
The 26-year-old also stressed that he wants for people to stop projecting “negative energy” toward the singer.
“I do not want anymore negative energy towards her in any way. She did not cheat or intentionally hurt me, she actually did something extremely noble [and] respectful, but the fact that it’s still a lingering narrative is really outdated at this point and as I’m hearing about what people are doing to try and intentionally hurt her on my behalf is bulls**t.”
See the heartfelt post in its entirety below:
@kehlani I'm sorry, i know this is long over due. I have to speak on this simply because I owe it to you and you deserve the world to see you for you and how beautiful you are inside and out, and not for the attachment to an emotional moment in time where we both had to grow up and learn about our hearts and our souls in a world that judges and adds on fictitious pressure, SN: And also add that we are public figures now on this social media monster of a platform. I do not want anymore negative energy towards her in any way. She did not cheat or intentionally hurt me, she actually did something extremely noble & respectful, but the fact that it's still a lingering narrative is really outdated at this point and as I'm hearing about what people are doing to try and intentionally hurt her on my behalf is bullshit. The lack of understanding of what we went through has bred a lot of unwarranted things happening and I want my supporters to really let her be the great soul I know she is whole heartedly. I'm hearing people are showing up to shows and being disruptive while she performs and when it starts affecting real life progress, the shit has to stop. I am responsible as a leader to guide the young males who follow me in a positive way, & this is long overdue. We only try our hardest to be great humans and the fact that I can love her for how beautiful she is a privilege in its own right, I'm grateful. I want to see her and all individuals be who they truthfully are, unapologetically. #WeAreNotDating #Besties #BeenBesties #NeverStoppedNeverWell
A post shared by
Kyrie Irving (@kyrieirving) on Jun 15, 2018 at 6:34pm PDT
Kehlani saw the post and let Irving know how much she appreciated him taking “responsibility” for his actions.
“The dopest part about this was the acknowledgement of his responsibility of leading young men that love him [and] go hard for him, that he has a responsibility to put his foot down where he [sees] fit,” she wrote. “I appreciate it no matter how long it took.”
While there are always going to be those that blame Kehlani for the couple’s split, there were plenty of folks on Twitter having her back and commending Irving for “manning up.”
We commend the former couple as well. #Onward.
The Latest:
[ions_promo_show id=”rickey”]
RELATED NEWS:
Kehlani Opens Up About Social Media Bullies And Public Breakup
EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B’s ‘Be Careful’ Video Lead Talks How Faith (And Instagram) Led Him To Work With Her
A Guide To The NBA Finals For The Girl Who Has No Idea What’s Going On: Part 2
Kyrie Irving Apologizes To His Ex Kehlani On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
70 photos Launch gallery
4. Xscape On "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show"
Source:Urban One
4 of 70
5. Gary With Da Tea
Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show
5 of 70
6. Headkrack
Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show
6 of 70
7. Cole Parker & Headkrack
Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show
7 of 70
8. Gary With Da Tea & Da Brat
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
8 of 70
9. Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, Ayo, Juicy, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea, Teo
Source:Urban One
9 of 70
10. Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, Wavyy Jonez, Marcc Rose, Headkrack
Source:Urban One
10 of 70
11. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
11 of 70
12. Wavyy Jonez
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
12 of 70
13. Da Brat
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Shoe
13 of 70
14. Rock-T
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
14 of 70
15. Marcc Rose
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
15 of 70
16. Maria More
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
16 of 70
17. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
17 of 70
18. Special K
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
18 of 70
19. Gary With Da Tea
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
19 of 70
20. Maria More
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
20 of 70
21. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
21 of 70
22. Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, Ayo, Juicy, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea, Teo
Source:Urban One
22 of 70
23. Gary With Da Tea
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
23 of 70
24. Bow Wow & Rickey Smiley
Source:Dish Nation
24 of 70
25. Gary With Da Tea
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
25 of 70
26. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
26 of 70
27. Bow Wow & Rickey Smiley
Source:Dish Nation
27 of 70
28. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
28 of 70
29. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
29 of 70
30. Bow Wow & Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
30 of 70
31. Gary With Da Tea
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
31 of 70
32. Headkrack
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
32 of 70
33. Headkrack
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
33 of 70
34. Da Brat
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Shoe
34 of 70
35. Gary With Da Tea
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
35 of 70
36. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
36 of 70
37. Maria More
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
37 of 70
38. Rickey Smiley & Big City
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
38 of 70
39. Rickey Smiley
Source:Breakwind Entertainment
39 of 70
40. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
40 of 70
41. Pastor Troy
Source:Breakwind Entertainment
41 of 70
42. Rickey Smiley & Pastor Troy With Urban One/Atlanta Employees
Source:Breakwind Entertainment
42 of 70
43. Urban One/Atlanta VP/GM Tim Davies & Pastor Troy
Source:Breakwind Entertainment
43 of 70
44. Headkrack Pastor Troy
Source:Breakwind Entertainment
44 of 70
45. Rickey Smiley & Pastor Troy
Source:Breakwind Entertainment
45 of 70
46. Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
46 of 70
47. Da Brat & Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
47 of 70
48. Rickey Smiley
Source:Breakwind Entertainment
48 of 70
49. Da Brat
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Shoe
49 of 70
50. Pastor Troy
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
50 of 70
51. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
51 of 70
52. Gary With Da Tea
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
52 of 70
53. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
53 of 70
54. Headkrack
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
54 of 70
55. Headkrack
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
55 of 70
56. Maria More
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
56 of 70
57. Headkrack
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
57 of 70
58. Rickey Smiley, Ayo & Headkrack
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
58 of 70
59. Da Brat
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Shoe
59 of 70
60. Gary With Da Tea
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
60 of 70
61. Da Brat & Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
61 of 70
62. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
62 of 70
63. Da Brat
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
63 of 70
64. Gary With Da Tea, Special K & Rickey Smiley
Source:Urban One
64 of 70
65. Gary With Da Tea, Special K & Rickey Smiley
Source:Urban One
65 of 70
66. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
66 of 70
67. Special K
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
67 of 70
68. Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, Ayo, Juicy, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea, Teo
Source:Urban One
68 of 70
69. Maria More
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
69 of 70
70. Rickey Smiley
Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
70 of 70