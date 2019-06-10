Police in Brooklyn are now searching for a man that robbed a TD Bank over the weekend. According to the Daily News, the young man was wearing a hoodie that read “My God vs My Enemies” while demanding money.
Reports state that the man passed a note to the teller that said, “Don’t make this hard. I just want $300. I just want to get out of here.”
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The suspect ran out of the bank after receiving an unknown amount of money.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Police have released a surveillance photo and are asking for the help of the public to identify him.
SEE ALSO: Twitter Loses It After Cardi B Admits To Drugging & Robbing Men
Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.
When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know
When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know
1. @DopeFaithApparel1 of 10
2. @BeaconThreads2 of 10
3. @GirlPlusGod_3 of 10
4. @GodIsDope4 of 10
5. @COLmarket5 of 10
6. @AgapeApparel6 of 10
7. @HungryForHim7 of 10
8. @TruVineApparel8 of 10
9. @AllGloryClothing9 of 10
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Maryland Rapper Killed In Shooting
- Usher Gets Big Ass Head Tattoo [PHOTOS]
- Sasha Obama Gets Glamed Up As She Goes To Prom [PHOTOS]
Man Wearing “My God vs My Enemies” Hoodie Robs Bank was originally published on getuperica.com