Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It looks likes some our favorite music stars were the victims of a robbery.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to TMZ, Usher, Rich the Kid and their entourage members were attacked Tuesday afternoon in broad daylight at the Westlake Recording Studio, in West Hollywood.

Usher was in the studio, but not hurt while Rich the Kid was outside the studio during the robbery. However, multiple entourage members were attacked during the one thing, with one being pistoled whipped. Reportedly, multiple shots were fired as one of the assailants was running away.

L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies are currently on the scene and investigating.

This story is developing, we will keep you updated as more details become available.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

SOURCE: TMZ

Usher & Rich The Kid Reportedly Robbed At Recording Studio was originally published on hot963.com

Related

Lauren Beasley Posted 21 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: