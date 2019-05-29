CLOSE
Alex Trebek Has A “Mind-Boggling” Update On His Cancer Fight

46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Press Room

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Great news for iconic Jeopardy host Alex Trebek!

The longtime TV show host and award-winner says he’s responding well to chemotherapy and some of his tumors have shrunk by 50 percent!

Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer three months ago and according to doctors, he’s “near remission.”

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” the 78-year-old told PEOPLE. “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory…some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.”

Although he’s near remission, Trebek is not completely out of the woods yet. He’ll still have to go through several more rounds of chemotherapy to get into full remission but he’s more than happy about the news, bringing him to the point of tears.

“But they were tears of joy, not tears of depression,” he says.“I’ve got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed towards me and their prayers. I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this. I’ve got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed towards me and their prayers,” he says. “I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this.”

