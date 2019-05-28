Tasha Smith Confirms She’s Dating Michael K. Williams

Tasha Smith is in love and beaming. The actress/Tasha Smith Actor’s Workshop owner announced over the weekend that she’s found love with Michael K. Williams and she couldn’t be happier.
“Nothing makes me happier!!!!! The love Of my life @bkbmg,” she captioned a coupled up pic of them. “This man gives me goose bumps!”
Now that’s a cute couple.
Tasha and Michael’s new relationship is already well supported. Meagan Good told Tasha in her Instagram comments that she absolutely approves of their coupledom.
Source: Bossip.com