Gregg Leakes Announces Via Instagram That He’s Cancer-Free

Gregg Leakes and his wife Nene have good news to share! Gregg is officially cancer-free!

Nene shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Look at God! We are over joyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg’s Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It…..WE ARE CANCER FREE!!! Yes God! Now i can go give Gregg a black eye since so many thinks he’s abused”

Leakes was diagnosed in cancer last June and nearly a year to the day of his diagnosis, he shares the wonderful news that he is officially in remission and cancer-free.

The 63-year-old and his wife documented the battle with cancer during season 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, showing how much it put a strain on their marriage. During the reunion, the pair revealed they were seeking couple’s counseling to deal with their issues.

