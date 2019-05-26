Hip-Hop Legend Master P is getting ready for the release of “I Got The Hook Up 2” starring D.C. Young Fly, Fatboy SSE, his son Romeo Miller & more! P gives us a sneak peek into the movie including creating a record 120-plus speaking roles in the film. We also learn how it is to work with the young actors of the film and how the No Limit Records founder has created stars throughout his historic career.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

P also talks about the soundtrack where we learn that P may have the last verse from rapper Nipsey Hussle before his untimely death.

He also gives his thoughts on the possibility that Duke University and potential NBA number one pick Zion Williamson will bring a Championship to the city of New Orleans.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Voices: Master P Gets Ready For “I Got The Hook Up 2” & Talks Nipsey Hussle & Zion Williamson was originally published on kysdc.com