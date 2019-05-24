Check Out The Picture That Helped Launch Cynthia Bailey’s Modeling Career

Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey shared an epic throwback photo on Thursday giving us a glimpse of her first modeling shoot ever! What a treat!

The star posted a photo of herself on a rooftop in New York City. She’s wearing what looks like to be an oversized black brimmed hat, paired with a strapless red dress with black trim and detailing. The 52 year old model captioned the photo, “straight out of bama to nyc. this pic was from my first ever modeling shoot in nyc with photographer @noelsutherland on his rooftop. i was 19. scared, clueless, and determined to win all at the same time. @wilhelminamodels signed me to a 5 year contract the next day. the rest is history.”

We can’t believe she still has this photo from over 30 years ago. It was also a flex as the model barely looks like she’s aged.

While she may have been wide-eyed and scared coming from Alabama at 19, Bailey has since taken her modeling expertise to help young girls fulfill their own modeling dreams via The Bailey Agency in Atlanta. The model is morphing into a mogul and extending her influence past her Bravolebrity. The reality tv star also has several healthy and thriving businesses, including her most recent: a partnership with Seagrams Escapes. She has a delicious peach bellini drink that is just in time for summer. Yesss!

She has several products bearing her name including a candle line, an eyewear line, as well as travel luggage line called Carbo by Cynthia Bailey. If you think she has plans to stop, you are wrong. While in Raleigh for the Women’s Empowerment Expo hosted by Radio One, Cynthia Bailey shared that Bailey Wine Cellar is on the horizon. I love that she’s creating her own wine!

Cynthia Bailey: the model, the mogul.

What do you think of the modeling photo? Did she slay? Sound off in the comment section.

