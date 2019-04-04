Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The man accused of killing Nipsey Hussle was charged with murder Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Eric Ronald Holder, 29, was charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. The criminal complaint also includes allegations that he personally used a firearm and caused great bodily injury and death, per the DA.

Holder was arrested Tuesday after a massive manhunt ensued after he allegedly shot and killed Hussle on Sunday afternoon in front of The Marathon Clothing store on Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue over a “personal dispute.”

Two other men were shot allegedly by Holder during the incident and they are expected to recover from their gunshot wounds.

He is being held without bail. If convicted, Holder faces a maximum life sentence in state prison.

Dozens of vigils have emerged in the wake of Hussle’s death on Sunday from Dallas to Washington D.C., New York and in front of The Marathon Clothing store.

Elsewhere, reports surfaced stating that Jay-Z had established a $15 million trust for Hussle’s kids. A spokesperson for Roc Nation said that the report was not true and that they were erroneous.

RELATED: Nipsey Hussle Was Helping A Friend In Need Of Clothes When He Was Killed

RELATED: Lauren London Breaks Silence On Nipsey’s Death

Suspect Eric Holder Charged With Nipsey Hussle’s Murder was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Related