Longtime Love & HipHop Atlanta fans know how often people have made jokes about Karlie Redd‘s age. For a good minute, her age was a trending topic on Twitter and people even hacked her Wikipedia account and changed her age to make her even older than she truly is.

On a recent episode of The Real, Karlie stopped by the show and Jeannie Mai asked the question everybody wanted to know. And Karlie awkwardly told her the answer!

Jeannie: For years there has been gossip about your age. Break the truth here. How old are you for real? Karlie: I’ve never been afraid to tell my age first of all. I just don’t know what the obsession is with it. Maybe because we look young, we look beautiful…ya know? Jeannie: So Is it true that you’re 45 years old? Karlie: Yes.

So there you have it.

Black Don’t Crack: Karlie Redd Reveals Her TRUE Age On ‘The Real’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com

