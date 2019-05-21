Black Don’t Crack: Karlie Redd Reveals Her TRUE Age On ‘The Real’

Longtime Love & HipHop Atlanta fans know how often people have made jokes about Karlie Redd‘s age. For a good minute, her age was a trending topic on Twitter and people even hacked her Wikipedia account and changed her age to make her even older than she truly is.
On a recent episode of The Real, Karlie stopped by the show and Jeannie Mai asked the question everybody wanted to know. And Karlie awkwardly told her the answer!
Jeannie: For years there has been gossip about your age. Break the truth here. How old are you for real?
Karlie: I’ve never been afraid to tell my age first of all. I just don’t know what the obsession is with it. Maybe because we look young, we look beautiful…ya know?
Jeannie: So Is it true that you’re 45 years old?
Karlie: Yes.
So there you have it.
