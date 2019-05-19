Arnold Schwarzenegger, 71, says he won’t press charges against the man who kicked him in the back on Saturday in South Africa.

The man who drop-kicked Arnold Schwarzenegger in the back has been described as a ‘crazed fan’ who strategically planned his attack and has a history of pulling similar disruptive stunts, according to Associated Press.

Here’s the video:

Guy does a running blindside double-leg dropkick on 71-year-old @Schwarzenegger, and Schwarzenegger barely loses his footing https://t.co/JEGysvfZZy pic.twitter.com/vUpYGmCrx8 — Sam Ro (@SamRo) May 19, 2019

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 71, Was Dropped Kicked In The Back By a Fan [VIDEO]

