Arnold Schwarzenegger, 71, Was Dropped Kicked In The Back By a Fan [VIDEO]

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 71, says he won’t press charges against the man who kicked him in the back on Saturday in South Africa.

The man who drop-kicked Arnold Schwarzenegger in the back has been described as a ‘crazed fan’ who strategically planned his attack and has a history of pulling similar disruptive stunts, according to Associated Press.

Here’s the video:

