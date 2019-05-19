Foxy Brown Gets Booed Off Stage In NYC, DJ Plays Lil Kim Instead

Last night (May 18) was not a good one for Foxy Brown. The Brooklyn rapper resoundingly got booed off the stage while performing at Xscape singer and Real Housewife of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss’ Dungeon Tour stop in NYC.

It went down at Terminal 5, where Fox Boogie surely planned to turn up at the burlesque show. However, poor sound quality and a less than energetic performance caused the boo birds to come out. Also, she was barely keeping up with her own lyrics (note: it wasn’t even the instrumentals playing, it was the actual songs).

But let’s not forget, Foxy Brown is at least partially death.

Kandi can be heard saying “Y’all gotta respect my girl…” as she was escorted off the stage, to even louder boos. To add insult to struggle’ry, the DJ started playing Lil Kim’s “The Jump Off.”

And of course, there’s video. A lot of it. All bad.

Yikes Foxy Brown booed off stage in her own city, during Kandi’s #WelcomeToTheDungeon tour in NYC. @Kandi 👀 pic.twitter.com/DGZcQXwsfH — Jerome Trammel (@JeromeTrammel89) May 19, 2019

Uhhh Ms Foxy Brown NO MAM!!! pic.twitter.com/olDL9h9Rtu — Jairius like Darius (@JairiusJohnson) May 19, 2019

Foxy Brown getting booed off stage in NYC 😭 pic.twitter.com/qVbrcNPr5D — Sachin Bhola (@SachinBhola) May 19, 2019

Photo: WENN.com

