Tiger Woods Sued For Wrongful Death of A Restaurant Employee

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman were named in a wrongful death lawsuit by the parents of a restaurant employee from one of Tiger’s establishments. Along with Woods and Herman, the Woods Jupiter corporation that runs the Florida restaurant is also part of the suit, CBS News reports.

The complaint, which was filed on Monday, states that the victim, Nicholas F. Immesberger, was over-served alcohol by “the employees, management and owners” of The Woods restaurant while he was struggling with alcoholism. The suit also states that Woods was aware of Immesberger’s, 24, alcoholism and that Herman, “personally knew Immesberger, specifically recruited him to work at The Woods and was well aware of Immesberger’s habitual abuse of alcohol.”

Immesberger was killed in a drunk-driving crash on Dec. 10, 2018, after he stayed three hours past his shift at The Woods establishment drinking. The lawsuit contends that the employees at the restaurant knew of Immesberger crashing another car one month prior and were told not to serve him alcohol. At the time of his death, Immesberger’s blood-alcohol level was .256, nearly three times the legal limit of .08.

Due to Woods being the owner of the restaurant, the suit states that he was “directly responsible for ensuring that his employees and management” would not over-serve its employees or customers and that he is “individually liable in this action because he individually participated in the serving of alcohol to Immesberger” due to his “personal knowledge” of the former employee.

Tiger would respond in a PGA press conference Tuesday that he was “very sad” for Nicholas’ passing.

“It was a terrible night, a terrible ending,” Woods addressing the case during the press conference. “And we feel bad for him and his entire family. It’s very sad.”

Immesberger parents, Katherine Belowsky and Scott Duchene, gave their own press conference with their lawyer, with video from TMZ. As co-managers of Nicholas’ estate, his parents will serve as the plaintiffs as they are seeking $15,000 in damages among addition expenses.

“I’m hoping that the restaurants and the bars take notice and realize when someone is impaired and can’t drive so it doesn’t happen to someone else,” Belowsky said. “Because I know this isn’t the only bar that over-serves. It’s a tragedy.”

