Offset will need to keep his head on a swivel after a drive-by shooting occurred late Wednesday (May 9) night. The Migos rapper was unarmed and an investigation appears to be ongoing.

TMZ reports:

An Atlanta studio where Offset was recording got peppered with bullets Wednesday night in a drive-by shooting.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … cops responding to the shooting at the Crossover Entertainment Group studio Wednesday night were told by witnesses that Offset was there recording when the shots were fired into the building. Officers responded, but Offset was long gone by the time they arrived.

At least one witness felt the Migos rapper might have been the target of the shooting. So far, we’re told cops have not spoken to Offset, but they’ll likely reach out to him as they investigate.

Check out the video of the shooting below.

Photo: Getty

Atlanta Studio Where Offset Was Recording Hit By Drive-By Shooting was originally published on hiphopwired.com

D.L. Chandler Posted 4 hours ago

