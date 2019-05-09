CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

I Believe I Can’t Read: R. Kelly’s Lawyers Say Singer Ignored Lawsuit Because He Couldn’t Read Docs

Kelly still has to answer his accuser's lawsuit, to which he is pleading not guilty.

Leave a comment
R. Kelly Returns To Court For Hearing On Sex Abuse Allegations

Source: Pool / Getty

R. Kelly is currently in the legal fight of his life but he might have given himself a lifeline by way of him being unable to read. The R&B singer’s lawyers say Kelly ignored a sexual assault lawsuit matter because he was unable to read the documents.

Page Six reports:

R. Kelly spent much of Wednesday in court, with his lawyer explaining to one judge that the singer didn’t respond to a lawsuit brought by one of his sexual abuse accusers because he is illiterate and with Kelly paying $62,000 in back child support during a second hearing.

At the first hearing, Judge Moira Johnson vacated a default judgment she made against Kelly after the singer failed to respond to a lawsuit brought by one of the four women he’s charged with sexually abusing. Johnson reinstated the lawsuit after one of Kelly’s attorneys explained that the singer was in jail when he was served with the lawsuit documents and that Kelly didn’t respond because he can’t read.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Kelly still has to face his accuser’s lawsuit claims, to which he has already pleaded not guilty.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

 

Photo: Getty

I Believe I Can’t Read: R. Kelly’s Lawyers Say Singer Ignored Lawsuit Because He Couldn’t Read Docs was originally published on hiphopwired.com

court , legal , R. Kelly

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close