Michelle’s Advice Worked: It Looks Like Common And Angela Rye Are Back On

via Madamenoire:

Common and Angela Rye are either rekindling their flame romantically, or making time for one another platonically. Either way, we’re excited to see these two spending time together again.

The 47-year-old rapper and 39-year-old attorney and political analyst have been spotted hanging out over the last few days. On Sunday, May 5, they were seen at The Potter’s House in Dallas listening to T.D. Jakes’ “Don’t Burn the Baby” sermon. Common was there to promote his new memoir, Let Love Have the Last Word. He was called by Jakes before the sermon to come up and speak.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

They can also be seen next to one another in this photo from Sunday’s services:

When oppression attacks your spirit, remember that you are anointed by God. For He will meet all your needs according to the riches of His glory in Christ Jesus (Philippians 4:19). Watch #DontBurnTheBaby NOW at https://t.co/43VJvP5bTu or the TD Jakes mobile app. #TPHOnline pic.twitter.com/pIwXTbDm2n — The Potter's House (@TPHDallas) May 7, 2019

And in Harlem early on Tuesday, they were also seen at Riverside Church where Common performed and did a book signing for the memoir. Since the title of the book is about purpose, it makes sense that the rapper has been rolling out his newest work in churches.

SEE ALSO: Common Reveals He Was Molested As A Child

Again, Rye could very well just be supporting him as he promotes his third book, but there are plenty of people who would love to see these two woke individuals reunite. When asked about their relationship at the peak of it in the fall of 2017, he seemed pretty smitten at the time.

“Yes, there’s definitely a connection with Angela Rye,” he told Bevy Smith. “She’s a wonderful woman. And you know, I’ll just say I’m dating. I’m happy right now. She’s an incredible human being.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

They dated for nearly a year when it was announced in March of 2018 that they had gone their separate ways.

“We have and will always be friends,” she told The New York Post. “He is an amazing human being, and I’m a much better person because he’s a part of my life. May we all keep loving and living.”

Despite that split, he told Essence back in November that he learned a lot from her, and it sounded like the door for reconciliation wasn’t completely closed.

“First of all, I learned she’s just an amazing, incredible woman and that man, love is a beautiful thing,” he said. “I already knew that, but that was just something I continued to learn with her. And that it’s also a process, and a journey, to get to understanding how to be full in a relationship, and be a full complete person as much as possible in a relationship. And I learned it’s just fun to have a partner who you really enjoy and can be really friends [with] and all the above. Yeah, Angela, she’s an incredible woman.”

“She gives me great love advice, too. I mean, who else would you want love advice from but the great Michelle Obama ?” he told Stephen Colbert. “But it’s really authentic and real and honest. A lot of the things she said to me is just like wisdom. ‘Cause sometimes I’m always looking for the perfect person. I need this perfect but I’m not perfect so what am I doing? But she was like, ‘Look, you’re going to have to compromise sometimes, right?’”

“She’s just saying, some of the stuff you want in a person, that’s not the real values,” he added. “Just look for the real core values and make sure the things on your list, that you can mark thosethings on your list.”

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Michelle’s Advice Worked: It Looks Like Common And Angela Rye Are Back On was originally published on getuperica.com

Related