Disney Announces Three New ‘Star Wars’ Movies, Pushes ‘Avatar’ Sequels Back

That’s right: Star Wars fans we are getting three new films, Disney’s new rescheduled movie slate revealed today. With the recently announced The Rise of Skywalker closing one chapter in the sci-fi film’s long history, it would seem the house of the mouse is set on starting a new one with the revelation of three new untitled movies.

If you are a fan of the Avatar franchise and have been patiently waiting to return the mystical world of Pandora, you’re going to have a wait just bit longer. The next three sequels to the $2.7 billion box office generating blockbuster (despite the weird hate it gets) has been pushed back, but the films will be a part of the plan that will see Disney continue to dominate the around Christmas, with the company alternating the popular movie franchises every year through 2027 starting in 2021.

Disney, Fox release a number of release date changes and confirmations, including Avatar 2 in December 2021, Ad Astra (Brad Pitt in space) to September 2019, New Mutants and Artemis Fowl pushed to 2020, and guesses as to which Marvel movie is which! pic.twitter.com/2A9q9OtvO3 — Fandango (@Fandango) May 7, 2019

The new “trilogy” begins with the first untitled Star Wars film arriving Dec. 16, 2022, with the next three follow-ups coming every other two years on Dec. 20, 2024 and Dec. 18, 2026. As far as Avatar 2, which was initially slated for Dec. 18, 2020 release, fans can now expect the highly anticipated sequel to arrive a year later on Dec. 17, 2021. Avatar 3 and 4 will hit theaters Dec. 22, 2023 and Dec. 19, 2025.

Busy on set, so no time to hang around but just dropping in to share the news — Sivako! @OfficialAvatar https://t.co/KpCzxmBPMd — James Cameron (@JimCameron) May 7, 2019

Along with the usual suspects, which include a bunch of yet-to-be-titled Marvel projects, we are now also getting updates on the films Fox was developing before the company was gobbled up by Disney. The often-delayed New Mutants film is still happening, but again had its wig pushed back to 2020. Artemis Fowl will also be arriving that year. The Brad Pitt-led science fiction film Ad Astra will drop in 2021. If you’re a fan of the Fox animated show Bob’s Burgers, you will be happy to see there is a feature-length film on the way as well.

One thing is for sure: Disney will be raking in the dough at the box office for a long time with this impressive slate of movies.

