Disney Bans Smoking at its U.S. Theme Parks

Starting May 1st, smoking will be banned from Disneyland, Walt Disney World and other theme parks.

All designated smoking areas will be removed, prompting smokers and vapers to indulge in their habit outside the park entrances at Disney resort hotels.

Other new policies include limiting stroller sizes to 31-inches by 52-inches and stopping guests from bringing “loose and dry ice” into the parks. Reusable ice packs are allowed, and cups of ice are available at no charge in other locations.

Disney is expecting a visitor surge this summer, thanks to the debut of its Galaxy’s Edge attractions, which opens May 31 at Disneyland and August 29 at Walt Disney World.

Source: Deadline

