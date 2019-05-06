CLOSE
Thanks to Chance the Rapper and Twitter, Wendy’s is Bringing Back Its Spicy Chicken Nuggets

Chef Spike Mendelsohn Shows His Respect For Bacon As He Enhances The Wendy's Baconator By Creating A Chili Cheddar Cheese Baconator

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – You can thank Twitter for convincing Wendy’s to bring back their spicy chicken nuggets.

The popular item was wiped from Wendy’s menus in the Cleveland area in 2017. The nuggets were only available in select U.S. cities since then.

It only took 2 million likes on a tweet from Wendy’s to bring them back.

It all started on Saturday when Chance the Rapper took to Twitter, praying that the fast-food chain brings back the spicy chicken nuggets.

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO 19 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Roberto Machado Noa and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Lester Cohen and Getty Images

First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO 19 News Cleveland

Thanks to Chance the Rapper and Twitter, Wendy’s is Bringing Back Its Spicy Chicken Nuggets was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

