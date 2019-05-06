Thanks to Chance the Rapper and Twitter, Wendy’s is Bringing Back Its Spicy Chicken Nuggets

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – You can thank Twitter for convincing Wendy’s to bring back their spicy chicken nuggets.
The popular item was wiped from Wendy’s menus in the Cleveland area in 2017. The nuggets were only available in select U.S. cities since then.
It only took 2 million likes on a tweet from Wendy’s to bring them back.
It all started on Saturday when Chance the Rapper took to Twitter, praying that the fast-food chain brings back the spicy chicken nuggets.
