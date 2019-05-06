Lil Wayne And Blink-182 Announce 40-Stop North America Tour

On May 6, Lil Wayne and Blink-182 announced that the two acts are co-headlining a tour that will make 40 stops across 38 different cities starting in late June all the way through mid-September. The tour begins in Columbus Ohio, heads to the east coast, down through the south to the west coast before working its way back to the midwest.

To effectively kick off their summer partnership, Wayne and Blink dropped a brand new mashup track between Wayne’s ‘A Milli’ and 182’s ‘What’s My Name Again?’ Tickets for the tour go on sale on May 10. You can check out tour dates and watch the mashup performance below:

June 27- Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

June 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

June 30 – Atlantic City, NJ – Vans Warped Tour*

July 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 5 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

July 6 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

July 7 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*

July 9 – Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*

July 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 13 – Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

July 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

July 17 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre

July 20 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 21 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 23 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

July 26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 27 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 29 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

July 31 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 1 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

Aug. 2 – Dallas, TX – The Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 4 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center*

Aug. 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 7 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Aug. 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 – Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Aug. 31 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

Sept. 6 – Wichita, KS – Hartman Arena*

Sept. 7 – Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Cove*

Sept. 8 – Kansas City, MO – Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Sept. 10 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 13 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest*

Sept. 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

