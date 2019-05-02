Must See: Watch The Trailer For The New Toni Morrison Documentary [VIDEO]

Via Madamenoire:

One of the real tragic things about our Black legends is that more often than not, they don’t receive their flowers while they’re still here to smell and enjoy them. Thankfully, that doesn’t seem to be the case for Toni Morrison. Not only is she lauded as one of—if not thee greatest American writer of our time, at 88-years-old, she’s still publishing books, with her latest being The Source of Self-Regard and Mouth Full of Blood, both released in February of this year.

And addition to the content, she’s producing for us. Others, are producing content about her, with her permission. And luckily, this is for us too.

In a new documentary titled, Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, director Timothy Greenfield-Sanders, a longtime friend of Morrison’s details the life and work of the legendary author and first African American woman to win the Nobel Prize.

The documentary features interviews from Hilton Als, Angela Davis, Fren Lebowitz, Walter Mosley, Sonia Sanchez and Oprah Winfrey.

According to Deadline, the film, which is currently playing at film festivals, is set to be released in select theaters on June 21st— and will eventually stream on Hulu.

Magnolia Pictures, the studio behind the project, recently released the trailer for the doc. Take a look at it below.

An intimate, comprehensive portrait of the life and works of legendary storyteller and Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison. In select theaters June 21st. pic.twitter.com/tRlVQKCI4j — Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (@ToniMorrison) April 30, 2019

And see what people who’ve seen and are anticipating seeing the film have had to say on the following pages.

