It seems like every year around this time we see all the reports about how Drake has cleaned up multiple awards at the Billboard Music Awards.
Well, we get to do it one more time!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Check this out!
He encouraged artists to love and compliment each other.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- K. Michelle’s Surrogate Confirms She’s Carrying Twins [VIDEO]
- John Singleton Passes Away At 51
- Oprah Winfrey Drops $10,000 On A Wedding Dress For One Of Her Former Students
Drake Wins Big At The Billboard Music Awards was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
comments – add yours