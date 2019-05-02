CLOSE
Drake Wins Big At The Billboard Music Awards

2017 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

It seems like every year around this time we see all the reports about how Drake has cleaned up multiple awards at the Billboard Music Awards.

Well, we get to do it one more time!

He encouraged artists to love and compliment each other.

Drizzy cleaned up at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, taking home 12 awards of the 17 categories he was nominated. The rapper made Game of Thrones fans proud when he mentioned Arya Stark in his acceptance speech after he won the Top 200 Album award, recognizing her for “putting in that work” during the Battle of Winterfell.
“Thank you to everybody who gave me their time, their energy, stayed away from their family and friends while we were trying to complete this. I always had a dream of doing a double album and I finally did it so now I’ll never do it again,” he said.SEE ALSO: Drake Brings J. Cole On Stage In London, Teases New Music Together [VIDEO]
Drake also thanked Billboard and said he needed a glass of champagne before adding, “Hey, shout-out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week. Ay!”READ MORE

