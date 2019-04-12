On Thursday night at Drake’s Assassination Vacation Tour in Europe, Drake brought out J. Cole to performed his hit song “Middle Child,” and after that much to the crowds delight, the duo revealed plans to link up in the studio very soon.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

As captured on video by a fan at the show, Drake and Cole praised each other for their work and then drop the news that are working on new music together.

”I can’t wait to make some new music with you. I know we been working. I can’t wait to let these people hear it.” Drake said as the crowd cheered.

"I can't wait to make some new music with you, I know we been working…" New Drake x Cole. Soon come 🙌🏽 [via IG/kldwave] pic.twitter.com/E7oCS7Ac0C — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 11, 2019

RELATED: J. Cole’s First Dreamville Festival Puts North Cack-A-Lack Back On The Map

RELATED: Watch J. Cole’s “Middle Child” Video [NEW VIDEO]

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Drake Brings J. Cole On Stage In London, Teases New Music Together [VIDEO] was originally published on hot963.com

Related