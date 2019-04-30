Toni Braxton’s Niece Dies in Maryland

Sad news for the Braxton family.

Toni Braxton niece, Lauren Braxton, died Monday. She was the daughter of Toni’s younger brother, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr., the only son in the Braxton clan.

Toni Braxton's Niece Dead at 24 https://t.co/LxLdNFQ7zl — TMZ (@TMZ) April 30, 2019

He said Lauren, who went by the nickname LoLo, died as a result of a heart condition.

She was 24.

RIP.

Toni & Tamar Braxton's niece Lauren has passed away after reportedly suffering complications from a heart condition

She was only 24-years-old 😢😢https://t.co/kpfSVg0nzn — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) April 30, 2019

