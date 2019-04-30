CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Toni Braxton’s Niece Dies in Maryland

Leave a comment

 

2017 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Sad news for the Braxton family.

Toni Braxton niece, Lauren Braxton, died Monday. She was the daughter of Toni’s younger brother, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr., the only son in the Braxton clan.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

He said Lauren, who went by the nickname LoLo, died as a result of a heart condition.

She was 24.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RIP.

Then & Now: 17 Fabulous Photos Of Toni Braxton Over The Years
Toni Braxton Plastic Surgery
17 photos

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Toni Braxton’s Niece Dies in Maryland was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

death , heart , niece , Tonie Braxton

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close