K Michelle Gets On Stage And Says “I’m A Black Girl That Sings Better Than Any White MF Country Singer In Nashville” [VIDEO]

K. Michelle Hosts Kapture

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Via Madamenoire:

Looks like R&B songstress K Michelle is trying to make her foray into country music, and she wants the good folks of Nashville, Tennessee to put some respect on her name.

The “Can’t Raise A Man” singer unexpectedly took the stage at a local Nashville hotspot, where she ranted off her credentials to the crowd and declared herself the next Taylor Swift.

In a now deleted post, K explains she showed up to the venue uninvited. “You can’t keep telling me I can’t sing your music but the truth is, it’s mine. It’s ours. We bleed the same blood.”

In the footage she tells the crowd, “My name is K. Michelle, I have three number one albums on Billboard, you can pull out your Google right now as we speak, no lie.”

Continuing, “I am here in Nashville, I just got done sitting down with Mr. Chris Stapleton, you guys can pull it up…. And I am a Black girl who sings better than any white mother*cking country singer in Nashville right now. I have a ton of your favorite people behind me. So when I say I am the next motherf*cking Taylor Swift, it’s not a motherf*cking joke.”

“I’m Black as sh*t and I listen to city girls, and I curse motherfuckers out.”

Okay.

