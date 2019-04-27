Jumped The Broom! Idris Elba Is Officially Off The Market [VIDEO]

Sorry ladies, I know you love you some Idris Elba, but he’s officially off the market.
On Friday (April 26), the actor married his love Sabrina Dhowre in a beautiful ceremony in Marakesh, Morocco.
According to British Vogue, Elba wore a custom suit by Ozwald Boateng and Dhowre stunned in a Vera Wang gown with an off-the-shoulder detail.
For the reception, the glowing bride had a wardrobe change to another Wang classic, a V-neck dress complete with couture lace.
Apparently, their nuptials will be three-day event, with the newly married couple hosting an all-white party on Saturday. And on Thursday, they hosted an extravagant rehearsal dinner at Amanjena on Thursday, according to Vogue.
“There was a huge festive party with camels and fire dancers and dancing,” a source told PEOPLE.
The couple got engaged back in 2018 at the film screening for Yardie after dating for a year. They met while he was making his 2017 thriller The Mountain Between Us.
Congrats to the happy couple!
