The Wu-Tang Clan Swarm The Stage to Perform “Triumph” On ‘The Tonight Show’

It feels like just yesterday that the Wu-Tang killer bees returned from a long slumber to swarm the airwaves with their smash hit “Triumph” and while you’re probably as old as we are if you do remember the excitement surrounding that drop, just remember we Hip-Hoppers age like wine, not bread.

That being said last night the iconic Hip-Hop known as The Wu-Tang Clan once again formed like Voltron on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform their classic 90’s cut in an effort to promote their upcoming documentary Of Mics and Men. Directed by Sacha Jenkins and produced by Mass Appeal, the four-part documentary takes us on a trip down memory lane with the 9 man group as they went from the rugged lands of Shaolin to the top of the world as arguably the greatest rap group ever.

Check out Wu-Tang Clan show that the OG’s still know how to get it done and keep an eye out for Of Mics and Men come May 10 at 9pm on Showtime.

