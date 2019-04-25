FBI & IRS Agents Raid Baltimore Mayor’s Home

The FBI and IRS criminal division are executing search warrants at Mayor Catherine Pugh’s home in Ashburton and her office at City Hall.

IRS and FBI agents are at #Baltimore Mayor Pugh’s House pic.twitter.com/UVYvIyOQNa — JoyLepolaStewart (@jlepolastewart) April 25, 2019

Several FBI agents can be seen walking inside City Hall Thursday with boxes. The FBI also says agents are searching a job training center, the Mayor’s boutique and the home of one of her aides.

This comes a day after 3 top aides to Mayor Pugh received termination letters.

More FBI and IRS agents walking inside city hall. @FOXBaltimore pic.twitter.com/Un4Ii2oMx0 — Elijah Westbrook (@elijahwestbrook) April 25, 2019

Acting Baltimore Mayor Jack Young confirmed Wednesday that Gary Brown Jr., Poetri Deal and Afra Vance-White were fired but no reason was given.

