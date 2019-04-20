John Singleton Suffers Stroke

Director and screenwriter John Singleton was hospitalized after suffering a stroke.
According to TMZ: John’s family tells TMZ the famed director suffered a stroke Wednesday while at the hospital. He’s currently in the ICU and under great medical care. The family adds, “We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”
Actor Omar Epps posted a get well message on Twitter early Saturday (4/20). He appeared in Singleton’s 1995 directorial film “Higher Learning.”
Prayers up.
Source: B.Scott
