Chips Ahoy! Chewy Cookies Recalled Over Mystery Ingredient

Chips Ahoy! THINS THIN-credible Cookie Jar

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

The makers of Nabisco’s Chewy Chips Ahoy! have issued a voluntary recall of boxes of the snack. They said some boxes may contain a mysterious “solidified ingredient” that could sicken customers.

“Some reports of potential adverse health effects have been received,” the cookie firm Mondelez Global LLC said in a press release.

The recall is limited to 13-ounce packages with “best sell by” dates of Sept. 7, 8, 14 and 15 of 2019 in the U.S.

Anyone with problem packages is urged to toss them in the trash or return them to stores for a full refund.

Customers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 for more information.

Source: New York Post

Chips Ahoy! Chewy Cookies Recalled Over Mystery Ingredient was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

