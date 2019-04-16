Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The makers of Nabisco’s Chewy Chips Ahoy! have issued a voluntary recall of boxes of the snack. They said some boxes may contain a mysterious “solidified ingredient” that could sicken customers.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
“Some reports of potential adverse health effects have been received,” the cookie firm Mondelez Global LLC said in a press release.
The recall is limited to 13-ounce packages with “best sell by” dates of Sept. 7, 8, 14 and 15 of 2019 in the U.S.
Anyone with problem packages is urged to toss them in the trash or return them to stores for a full refund.
Customers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 for more information.
Source: New York Post
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris On Fire [VIDEO]
- Father’s Loaded Gun Goes Off In Diaper Bag Shooting Baby And Himself
- Conservative Laura Ingraham Dragged On Twitter For Nipsey Hussle Comments
Chips Ahoy! Chewy Cookies Recalled Over Mystery Ingredient was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com