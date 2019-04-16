CLOSE
Father’s Loaded Gun Goes Off In Diaper Bag Shooting Baby And Himself

Baby boy lying on stomach, overhead view

Source: Lindsay Upson / Getty

A man with a loaded gun in a diaper bag shot himself and his daughter while changing his daughter’s diaper in a vehicle in Vestavia Hills, Alabama,  according to a CNN report.

Police say that the incident happened Saturday afternoon, either at or near a Chuck E. Cheese’s pizza parlor in a Birmingham suburb.

The father was not identified by name in the report.

He was reportedly in the back seat of a vehicle changing the girl’s diaper, and the gun went off as he picked up or reached inside the bag, which was sitting on the floorboard. After the gun went off, the bullet traveled through the adult’s leg and then the child’s leg before lodging in the man’s chest.

The child is going to be OK and her father is in serious condition, according to a spokesperson at the police department.

Source: Bossip.com

baby , Birmingham , shooting

