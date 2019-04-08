Jordyn Woods’ Mom Just Called Out Everyone Selling Cheating Scandal Merch With Her Daughter’s Imagery On It

Via Madamenoire:

Elizabeth Woods recently activated her momma bear mode after it was revealed that multiple people have been profiting off of merchandise bearing her daughter’s imagery, specifically linked to last month’s fallout over the Tristan Thompson scandal. Woods was accused of having a romantic tryst with Thompson during Valentine’s Day weekend, which blew up the circle of trust Woods shared with her former best friend Kylie Jenner, and the rest of the Kardashian clan.

On Sunday, Woods shared a photo of the merchandise in question to her Instagram account which showed Jordyn Woods during her famed Red Table Talk interview. The words, “I don’t need your situation,” a response Woods gave to host Jada Pinkett Smith, was inscribed at the top of the photo.

Elizabeth Woods has of course been a constant advocate for her daughter and wants to make sure that her imagery is not further tied to the controversy.

“We are well aware that many people have been selling merch,” Elizabeth wrote. “If you are aware of any companies selling merchandise and trying to benefit from our situation, please tag them below.”

“We would like for the world to know that we have not authorized any of this and have not profited from any of these sales whatsoever,” she continued. “Thank you for all the support and love. #teamigotthis.”

In March Jordyn appeared on an episode of Red Table Talk with Smith to discuss the drama surrounding the allegations which launched Woods into the national spotlight due to her ties to the Kardashian family. In the interview Woods explained that she was kissed by Thompson, but nothing sexual transpired after the kiss, debunking reports that she plotted a wild night with the NBA supers.

Prior to the interview, the Kardashian family began waging a smear campaign on Woods’ character, but eventually softened the their tone towards Woods as the hysteria died down. The current state of their relationship is unknown, but we can all guess that they will never be as close as the once were.

While many of the conversations seemed trivial, it also inspired spirited debates surrounding class and race. And although Woods would definitely need to learn a hard lesson of watching the company she keeps, many were not comfortable engaging in dragging a young Black woman who made a terrible mistake, especially in favor of a family which has profited off of Black bodies as a whole.

