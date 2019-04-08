Kandi Burruss Celebrated Five Years Of Marriage To Todd In A Teeny, Weeny Bikini In Thailand [PHOTOS]

Via Madamenoire:

Beyoncé and Jay-Z aren’t the only ones who celebrate a wedding anniversary on April 4. “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” star Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker also said “I do” on that date, and while we will never know how Bey and Jay enjoyed their special holiday 11 years in, we are getting an inside look into how Kandi and Todd celebrated five years of their marriage.

The Tuckers took their love to Phuket, Thailand, just one destination of a few they’re checking out in the country during their trip, and Kandi has been in a bikini most of the time. The couple stayed at the Sri Panwa luxury pool villa hotel and spa resort for their first stop, and enjoyed a tub full of bubbles and flowers, an indoor and outdoor shower, and a crazy view. Todd planned the whole thing.

Kandi posted an image of herself in a yellow two-piece, abs strong, giving us serious body and vacay inspiration!

According to their Instagram Stories and posts, they’ve been enjoying crocodile farms, the Sanctuary of Truth, boat rides, hanging with elephants and tigers, and doing some sightseeing. The trip came just in time, as Kandi conveniently missed out on the drama of the airing of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. She seemed happy to, considering she and Cynthia Bailey are involved in a lot of drama with co-star NeNe Leakes.

“I hope y’all watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion,” she said in an IG story. “Unfortunately, I can’t see it so if I said something crazy, oh well! I can’t respond to you guys right now because I haven’t seen it. I don’t know what’s going to air on the first episode. I hope it was good. Bye!”

Looks like the perfect stress-free couple’s getaway. Kandi and Todd said “I do” in 2014 and share son Ace together. She has daughter Riley and he has daughter Kaela from previous relationships. Here’s to many more years of love!

