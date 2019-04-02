White Woman’s Racist Rant Caught On Camera, Attacks Spanish Speakers While Supporting Trump Wall [Video]

Via Bossip:

Grecya Moran, according to ABC7News, was verbally attacked by a White woman who sounded drunk and clearly loves Donald Trump.

This all took place outside of a San Jose gas station after she spoke Spanish. In the video you can hear the cashier get mad at Moran and holds up her middle finger.

On the post Moran mentioned that the woman at the gas station kept telling her that this was America and she has to talk in English.

You can watch the video below!

