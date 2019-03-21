Tamera Reminisces About The First Time She Met Jay-Z & Gets Dragged By The Beyhive [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via MadameNoire.com:

During Wednesday’s episode of The Real, Tamera Mowry-Housley dished on the first time she met rapper Jay-Z and revealed that she was totally mesmerized by his personality.

“I actually met Jay Z in person and he wasn’t with Beyoncé at the time and I wasn’t dating anybody,” she began.

She went on to say that the stories we’ve heard about Jay Z’s enigmatic personality are true, so much so that she awkwardly asked him for a small favor during their short moment together.

“And when I met him, you do get hit with the charm. I found myself strangely asking for gum!” Tamera said.

She went on to say that their encounter went down during the premiere of Nutty Professor II, which came out in 2000.

“My sister and I were at the premiere of Nutty Professor and he walked by and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Jay Z!’ I was like, ‘can I have some gum?’ And he gave me some gum!” she exclaimed.

Her co-host Loni Love must have missed the first part of Tamera’s story because as she literally stirred her tea, she asked Tamera about her husband’s whereabouts during this chance meeting.

“I was 23! I hadn’t even met Adam. Adam wasn’t even in the picture,” she responded. “But I was attracted to him in the moment,” she continued.

Wednesday afternoon proved that Loni wasn’t the only person or persons who misinterpreted what Tamera said. Members of the Beyhive have flooded Tamera’s comments section on social media with bee emoji’s to show their allegiance to Beyoncé, while also leaving a bunch of disparaging comments, accusing her of flirting with a married man.

Even though Jay-Z has been married to the Queen Bey for almost 11 years, while Tamera has been married to her husband Adam Housley, for almost eight, the Beyhive still persisted.

It might be time for everyone to take a moment to breathe and relax, because it’s evident by Tamera’s comments that her baby crush on the iconic rapper, concluded years ago.

