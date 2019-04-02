Police Name Suspect In Nipsey Hussle Killing

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The LAPD appears to have a suspect in the tragic murder of Nipsey Hussle Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, a man named Eric Holder who goes by the name “Sh*tty” has been named as the gunman who shot Nipsey.

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

