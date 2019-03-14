CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Stay Or Go: Le’Andria Contemplates Walking Out On Iyanla Vanzant [VIDEO]

Leave a comment
RCAI Presents Le’Andria Live

Source: James Pray / RCA Inspiration

Via Madamenoire:

Le’Andria Johnson has been through some things. You’ll remember that when we were first introduced to her on BET’s “Sunday Best,” her house was in foreclosure and she was going through her second divorce. Many recall that she auditioned in flip flops and tube socks. Johnson was almost eliminated because of her appearance.

After she made it in the industry, even winning the coveted Grammy in 2012, Le’Andria complained about her management Mathew Knowles. She detailed her issues with partying and alcohol even after winning “Sunday Best.” There was controversy because she got pregnant out of wedlock but continued to minister.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Johnson has frequently appeared on social media, drinking, cursing and speaking against the church. There was a time, she even allegedly went out to minister to people by offering them condoms and cigarettes. In order to address the issue, the singer recently sat down with Iyanla Vanzant and y’all already know Iyanla called it like she saw it, telling Johnson that she was an alcoholic.

SEE ALSO: Gospel Singer Le’Andria Johnson Goes Live Entering Rehab [VIDEO]

Johnson initially denied the claims, saying that she was functioning.

Iyanla responds: “Spoken like a true alcoholic.”

As you might imagine, the two bumped heads. And at one point, Le’Andria walked away from the process.

Johnson reported to rehab around the same time this episode was filmed. And she said it took an ankle bracelet for her to realize she had a problem. Her episode will air this Saturday at 9/8c on OWN. You can watch a trailer from this Saturday’s episode in the video below.

 

55th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Gospel Artists Who Are Also Greek [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Artists Who Are Also Greek [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Artists Who Are Also Greek [PHOTOS]

Gospel Artists Who Are Also Greek [PHOTOS]

These gospel artists don't just sing about God, but according to Watch The Yard are also members of Black fraternities and sororities!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Stay Or Go: Le’Andria Contemplates Walking Out On Iyanla Vanzant [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Fix My Life , Iyanla Vanzant , Le'Andria Johnson

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close