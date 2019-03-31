Former Ohio State Football Player Arrested for Possession of Meth With Intent to Deliver

According to court records former Ohio State Football defensive tackle, Michael Hill was arrested in West Virginia on March 29th for possession of meth with intent to deliver. His bond was set at $300,000.

Hill played or Ohio state from 2013-2017 and was part of the Ohio State Championship team in 2014. Hill graduated from Ohio State University in 2017 but went undrafted in the 2018 NFL draft.

Hill recently started a clothing line, How She Gone Eat, with former Ohio State teammates Tracy Sprinkle, Jalyn Holmes and Tyquan Lewis.

