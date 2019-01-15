Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Nipsey Hussle decided to finally set the record straight about his relationship to Lauren London. He’s saying they aren’t engaged, even though they allegedly just did an engagement photo shoot and we’ve heard him refer to her as his wife before.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

TMZ reported that the GQ production team leaked that Nipsey and Lauren are already engaged, but want to keep it quiet. Reports say the photos they took with the magazine were “definitely engagement photos.”

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London Have Engagement Photo Shoot For GQ https://t.co/pB3myfwiu3 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 14, 2019

Nispey, however, says otherwise. He hopped on Twitter to announce there’s no wedding bells (at least not yet).

IT AINT A Engagement Shoot.. It’s a @GQMagazine Shoot w My Girl https://t.co/z8KDG5stJl — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) January 14, 2019

Lauren said a few weeks ago as well that they’re not engaged when a post of hers sparked confusion.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Nipsey Hussle Says He’s NOT Engaged To Lauren London Despite Their Alleged Engagement Shoot For GQ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: