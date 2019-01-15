Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Nipsey Hussle decided to finally set the record straight about his relationship to Lauren London. He’s saying they aren’t engaged, even though they allegedly just did an engagement photo shoot and we’ve heard him refer to her as his wife before.
TMZ reported that the GQ production team leaked that Nipsey and Lauren are already engaged, but want to keep it quiet. Reports say the photos they took with the magazine were “definitely engagement photos.”
Nispey, however, says otherwise. He hopped on Twitter to announce there’s no wedding bells (at least not yet).
Lauren said a few weeks ago as well that they’re not engaged when a post of hers sparked confusion.
Nipsey Hussle Says He’s NOT Engaged To Lauren London Despite Their Alleged Engagement Shoot For GQ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com