Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle have been dating off and on for years. TMZ caught the couple on Lauren London’s birthday weekend and Lauren made sure Nipsey dropped her new title: Wife!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Could they really be married? Watch the clip below:

This shout out came moments before a fight between Nispey Hussle and an unidentified man broke out. TMZ says “Nipsey tell us the men he was fighting first attacked him because they thought he was someone else. We’re told the men accused Nipsey of starting a fight earlier in the night inside the club, but Nipsey had nothing to do with it. The whole thing was started as a result of mistaken identity and Nipsey was only defending himself.”

Lauren London and Nispey Hussle have been dating for a while and have one son together, Kross. If the two indeed tied the knot, congratulations are in order.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Did Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Get Married? was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com