Regina Hall And Her Mom Got Way Too Lifted Off The Ganja Once & Had To Be Rushed To The Hospital [VIDEO]

While promoting her new film “Little” which also stars Marsai Martin and Issa Rae, Regina Hall revealed that her and her mom once got high off the indo smoke or should we say indo oil?

The comedian and actress sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday and shared the play-by-play on how this moment came to be.

Recently, Hall lost her English Bulldog name Zeus to cancer. But while he was alive, Hall said gave him small doses of weed oil to soothe his pain. After Zeus died, Hall shared that she still had some left and saw no point in it going to waste. “The good stuff, you don’t want to throw it away,” she said.

When her mother came to visit to comfort her, Hall said she gave some to her mom for her arthritis and she also took a hit. And this is where things ultimately went left.

Hall said her mother took more than the recommended dose, which threw their night into a free fall. “She put too much. I knew it was too much. I said ‘Mommy, that’s too much,’ and she said and I quote, ‘That little dab you give me barely does enough.’”

Later that night Regina noticed that her mother’s speech was slurred and that her mouth was not moving properly. Overwhelmed by the thought that her mother could be having a stroke, Hall told Kimmel that she called 911.

At the hospital Hall weighed with whether or not she would tell the doctor about their weed intake, but decided against it.

She called a friend who gave her the diagnosis to her mother’s condition: “I think you bitches are high,” her friend said.

Hall said she shared the revelation with her mom and the two cracked up at their experience. After the doctor’s gave her mother the ok after running a few tests, Hall said she eventually told the doctor, who was not amused.

When Kimmel asked if the two had learned their lesson, she hilariously confessed that they still indulged even after their big scare.

“Well, we learned when her mouth gets like that, she’s just high, she’s not having a stroke. No need to worry” Hall said.

You can watch the whole exchange below.

