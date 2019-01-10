Issa Rae, Regina Hall & Marsai Martain Shine In Trailer For ‘Little’

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This April, fans of Issa Rae of HBO’s Insecure fame will be hitting the big screen in the upcoming film Little co-starring Regina Hall and Marsai Martin. The film looks like it will pack a big lesson in there about treating others with decency along with sure-fire laughs from the trio.

Little follows Hall, who plays a mean-spirited and micromanaging CEO of a tech company with Rae standing in as her assistant. The trailer features a young child transforming Hall into a teen version of herself played by Martin (of Black-ish fame) with Rae trying to help the little version of her boss navigate her life despite her terrible attitude. Rae’s character runs the company in her Hall’s place while Hall’s character returns to public school with all the attitude intact.

If this sounds like a Black version of Tom Hanks’ Big, then you guessed right.

The film is directed by Tina Gordon and produced by Will Packer Productions. Along with Gordon, Girls Trip co-writer Tracy Oliver co-wrote the script for Little.

The film hits theaters on April 12. Check out the trailer below.

