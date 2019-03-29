Confessions: Usher Set To Grill Herpes Accuser As Trial Is Set For STD Transmission Suit

Via Bossip:

The woman who accused Usher of giving her herpes will have her day in court.

An Atlanta area court judge has set a date for the trial between accuser Laura Helm and the “Love In This Club” singer for later this year.

An exact date hasn’t been set, but the judge agreed to hear the case in November, according to documents obtained by BOSSIP. Both sides also agreed to extend the period that they have to exchange medical evidence.

The news of the trial date comes as Usher’s lawyer filed court docs subpoenaing Helm for a deposition March 28th at Usher’s lawyer’s office in Atlanta. The singer and radio personality’s answers will likely be used as part of Usher’s legal defense.

BOSSIP exclusively revealed that Helm sued Usher last year, accusing him of knowingly infecting her with herpes simplex during two intimate encounters in 2017. Usher has denied giving Helm the disease but insisted that she assumed the risk when she agreed to the unprotected sexual activity.

The veteran R&B artist has previously tried to get a gag order on the case, saying that any details could cause him irreparable harm. But Helm wanted the case details out in the open, arguing that such an order would violate her first amendment rights.

