Woman Claims She Was Attacked By Bed Bugs While Sleeping At Disneyland Hotel

A woman is reportedly suing after a recent trip to Disneyland. Instead of having the “happiest” time of her life, she left with a rash she claims she got from bed bugs at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim.

“According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Ivy Lizette Ewell Eldridge says she developed a severe skin rash over her entire body after an April stay in the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, and the hotel failed to tell her about a bed bug infestation.

In the suit, she says bed bugs latched onto her body while she slept and ‘sucked her blood until they were gorged.’ She claims the rash was so bad, she needed medical treatment.”

The photo of the rash on her skin is pretty gross, but whether or not those are bed bug bites…who knows? Either way, she’s moving forward with her lawsuit, according to the site.

“Ivy means business — she’s hired Brian Virag from the firm, MyBedBugLawyer, Inc. to rep her in court. She’s seeking money to cover her medical costs, pain, suffering and lost wages.”

In addition to needing medical treatment, there’s always the possibility that Eldridge spread the infestation to her own belongings and home. For anyone who might be traveling, PestWorldForKids.com recommends that you:

Check your bed sheets for blood spots.

Keep your suitcases covered in plastic and off the floor when you travel.

When you travel, take a small flashlight to help you look for bed bugs.

When you return from a trip, wash all of your clothes – even those that have not been worn – in hot water to ensure that any bed bugs that may have made it that far are not placed into your drawers/closet.

Bed bugs are hard to see, so if you think you have bed bugs, call a pest management professional.

