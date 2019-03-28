Chicago To Bill Jussie Smollett for Alleged Hate Crime Investigation

Text “RICKEY”to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jussie Smollett may not be getting off entirely scot-free.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Thursday the city plans on billing the Empire actor for the police investigation into his January report of a hate crime.

“The police are right now finalizing the cost that was used, police resources to come to the understanding this was a hoax and not a real hate crime,” Emanuel said on WGN Radio. “What we spent. The corporation counsel, once they have the finalized and feel good about the numbers, will then send a letter to Jussie Smollett and his attorneys, trying to recoup those costs for the city.”

Smollett could be charged upwards of six figures. Both the police department and Emanuel were reportedly very upset when charges were dropped against the actor earlier this week. Smollett only forfeited his $10,000 bond.

Do you think Smollett should foot the bill?

