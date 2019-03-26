Report: Deal Reached in Jussie Smollett Case

Jussie Smollett is a lucky man.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, prosecutors and Smollett’s legal team agreed to a deferred prosecution deal Tuesday. That means the “Empire” actor would not face prosecution and not be required to plead guilty to any charges.

Additional reports state charges against Smollett were dropped all together, his record will be expunged and the reason for the deal is actor’s work in the Chicago community.

After reviewing details and evidence, the state says #JussieSmollett’s work in the community is why they are axing the case. @fox32news — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) March 26, 2019

Back on March 14th, Smollett on pleaded not guilty to felony charges he staged a hate-crime attack against himself. His next court appearance was supposed to be April 17th. See the statement from his lawyer below…

Statement from #JussieSmollett’s lawyers: “He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks remade to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgement.” More on dropped charges: https://t.co/Vwst7cRFrB pic.twitter.com/pZHchL4LcI — Rickey Smiley Morning Show (@TheRSMS) March 26, 2019

