Lil Wayne’s Rhymebook For Sale For $250K

Owning a piece of Hip-Hop history comes at a steep price.

You can get your hands on a Lil Wayne notebook full of his rhymes, for a hefty cost. A rhymebook of Tunechi’s with bars from 1999 is for sale at $250,000.

Fair price?

Reports TMZ:

The notebook — written in 1999 when Weezy was an up-and-coming 17-year-old rapper — is on the market for a cool $250k. The folks over at Moments in Time are handling the sale of the rare collection … featuring lyrics from “We On Fire” and “I Feel” during Wayne’s time with the rap group “Hot Boys.”

We’re told the person who owns the notebook says he found it in a car that once belonged to Cash Money Records. He says when the dealership he works for took ownership of the whip, the guy rummaged through what was left behind and took possession of the notebook.

The notebook reportedly survived water damage from Hurricane Katrina (by then Lil Wayne had forgotten the book in a car and it had come into someone else’s possession).

Lil Wayne’s Rhymebook For Sale For $250K was originally published on hiphopwired.com

